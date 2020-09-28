Advertisement

Dad dances outside hospital to cheer up, connect with son during chemo

By KTVT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) - Families around the world have found ways to work around coronavirus-related restrictions at hospitals. One Texas father and his teenage son are staying close through dance, as the boy receives chemotherapy.

Dance moves like Chuck Yielding’s are usually inspired by loud music, but for the Texas father, acknowledgment from his 14-year-old son, Aiden Yielding, is all he really needs.

“We get out here and just try to communicate the best we can,” Chuck Yielding said.

Every Tuesday, during breaks in between 14-year-old Aiden's chemotherapy treatment, Chuck Yielding finds the nearest window to his son and dances for him from outside the hospital.
Every Tuesday, during breaks in between 14-year-old Aiden's chemotherapy treatment, Chuck Yielding finds the nearest window to his son and dances for him from outside the hospital.(Source: Lori Yielding, KTVT via CNN)

Aiden is receiving chemo treatment for leukemia at a Fort Worth hospital. Because of COVID-19 rules, only one parent is allowed inside, and since Aiden’s mom, Lori Yielding, works at the hospital, she was the clear choice.

But his father was determined he wouldn’t be far away.

Every Tuesday, during breaks in between treatment, Chuck Yielding finds the nearest window to his son and dances for him from outside.

“Just anything to bring his spirits up a little bit and let him know he’s not alone. We’re with him,” Chuck Yielding said.

When he can muster enough strength, Aiden dances, too, mirroring his father’s disco moves from three stories up.

“It’s funny watching him figuring out all that he is going to do. It cheers me up sometimes,” Aiden said. “It makes me feel like he is there, you know? And he’s just a funny guy.”

Lori Yielding loves to see the routine between her husband and son, saying it proves just how important family is during these tough times.

“Family is everything. Togetherness is everything, but even when you can’t be together and a whole family as a unit, you find ways that you can,” she said.

Copyright 2020 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

5 takeaways from NY Times report on Trump’s tax returns

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since entering the White House, Trump has broken with tradition set by his predecessors by not only refusing to release his tax returns but by waging a legal battle to keep them hidden.

News

How AU Health is pioneering a new way to test for COVID-19

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Here are some important things to know about the new saliva test for coronavirus being offered by Augusta University Health.

News

What you need to know about absentee ballots

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Learn how to track your absentee ballot in Georgia and other important things to know.

News

Why answering your census questions is important

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Augusta is making a push for local residents to respond to the census. Here's what you need to know.

Coronavirus

Starting today, CSRA leads the way in saliva testing for coronavirus

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Staff
One of the only places you can get saliva-based COVID-19 testing is right here in Augusta. Learn how and where you can be tested.

Latest News

National

Separated by COVID-19 restrictions, dad supports son with cancer through silly dances

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Because of COVID-19 rules, only one of the 14-year-old's parents is allowed in the hospital while he receives treatment for leukemia.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

How to track your absentee ballot and other key things to know

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
If you have questions about absentee ballots, we have answers. Learn how to track your ballot, when to request one, how to return it and more.

Coronavirus

‘Together we stand’: Couple married 70 years battles COVID-19 side by side

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KNXV Staff
The two ended up in the same hospital room after they tested positive for the coronavirus a day apart.

National

Ariz. couple hospitalized day apart after testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Married for 70 years, the two are fighting the virus side by side from the same hospital room.