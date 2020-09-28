Advertisement

Crash with tractor-trailers shuts down eastbound I-20 in South Carolina

This is a developing story. For updates, check back here and on News 12.
Traffic was backed up after a crash closed all lanes of eastbound I-20.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Amid heavy fog, rescue crews responded early this morning to a report of an accident with injuries on eastbound Interstate 20 near Bettis Academy Road.

According to early reports, the crash involved multiple tractor-trailers and another vehicle just before 6 a.m.

One of the tractor-trailers apparently lost its load.

Eastbound I-20 was shut down at Exit 11.

Traffic was possibly backed up to near the Georgia state line.

Another crash at mile marker 1 closed one lane, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

