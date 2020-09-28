Crash with tractor-trailers shuts down eastbound I-20 in South Carolina
This is a developing story. For updates, check back here and on News 12.
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Amid heavy fog, rescue crews responded early this morning to a report of an accident with injuries on eastbound Interstate 20 near Bettis Academy Road.
According to early reports, the crash involved multiple tractor-trailers and another vehicle just before 6 a.m.
One of the tractor-trailers apparently lost its load.
Eastbound I-20 was shut down at Exit 11.
Traffic was possibly backed up to near the Georgia state line.
Another crash at mile marker 1 closed one lane, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.