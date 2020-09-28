Coroner: 60-year-old identified as pedestrian killed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 60-year-old man attempting to walk across a Richmond County road was killed after being struck by two cars.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Theodore Simpson.

Simpson, the coroner’s office, was looking to cross the 2600 block of Deans Bridge Road on Thursday when he was struck by a car in the turn lane. He was then struck by a second car.

Simpson was pronounced dead later that day.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.