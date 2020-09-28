Charlie Norwood VA hospital seeking to hire nurses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is seeking registered nurses and licensed practical nurses during a virtual hiring event through Oct. 5.
The Department of Veterans Affairs invites registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants to apply. Positions are available in a range of patient services. Intermittent RN positions are also available.
To apply, click on one of these links:
- Registered nurses: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/580060600
- Licensed practical nurses: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/580061000
- Nursing assistants: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/580061200
For more information, contact nurse recruiter Phoebe Burda at 706-733-0188, ext. 2440.
