Charlie Norwood VA hospital seeking to hire nurses

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is seeking registered nurses and licensed practical nurses during a virtual hiring event through Oct. 5.

The Department of Veterans Affairs invites registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants to apply. Positions are available in a range of patient services. Intermittent RN positions are also available.

To apply, click on one of these links:

For more information, contact nurse recruiter Phoebe Burda at 706-733-0188, ext. 2440.

