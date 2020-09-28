Burke County students to begin in-person learning four days a week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school system informed parents that all students will return to four days of face-to-face instruction, if safety permits, in the month of October.

STARTING OCTOBER 5, 2020

Pre-K– 5th currently attending school on the Hybrid (A/B) instructional model will begin face-to-face learning for 4 days per week.

Face-to-face learning will go from Monday through Thursday and will remain in place as long as the schools can function safely for students and staff.

In addition, all schools serving grades Pre-K through 8th grade will be accepting instructional model change requests this week, until October 5.

During this time, parents may request to change from between the virtual and hybrid learning models. If your student is satisfied with their current instructional model, no action will be needed.

If you would like to request a change of your student’s instructional model, please contact the respective school’s Parent Coordinator, listed below:

Waynesboro Primary School- Suprina Palmer, 706-554-5125

SGA Elementary School- Renitta Johnson, 478-569-4322

Blakeney Elementary School- Linda Habersham, 706-554-2265

STARTING OCTOBER 26, 2020

On Monday, October 26, the following changes will go into effect for the second grading period:

All middle and high school students (grades 6-12) currently attending school on the Hybrid (A/B) model will begin attending school 4 days per week (Monday-Thursday).

If you would like to request a change of your student’s instructional model, please contact the respective school’s Parent Coordinator, listed below:

Burke County Middle School- Christina White, 706-554-3532

Burke County High School - will not be accepting change requests until the END of the second grading period.

Also, Pre-K – 8th grade students whose parents have elected to change their instructional model from virtual to face-to-face will begin reporting to school four days per week on this day.

And Pre-K – 8th grade students whose parents requested to change their model from face-to-face to virtual learning will begin virtual learning on this day.

Progress reports will be sent out on Monday, October 5.

