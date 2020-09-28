Advertisement

Deadline nears for Augusta Regional Airport art submissions

Artwork like this is being sought for display at Augusta Regional Airport.
Artwork like this is being sought for display at Augusta Regional Airport.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A reminder for local artists: The deadline is this week to apply to have your work displayed at Augusta Regional Airport.

The airport is searching for local artists to display their work in the general aviation and airline terminal buildings.

Two- and three-dimensional art applications are welcome.

To submit an example of your work, send six to 10 photos on a CD or website address to 1501 Aviation Way, Augusta, GA 30906, Attn: Lauren Smith. The photos may also be emailed to lsmith@augustaga.gov.

The deadline is Wednesday.

Artwork must fit within a display measuring 65.5 inches high by 34 inches wide by 22 inches deep or 46 inches high by 67.5 inches wide by 19 inches deep. Shelving and display blocks will be provided.

Artists selected for display will be notified by phone. They will not be reimbursed but will be allowed to provide contact information for interested buyers.

Applicants should review and fill out the airport’s art policy at www.flyags.com/Resources/885.pdf.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Learn about this week's Laney Walker farmers market

Updated: 1 hour ago
Fresh, health food is hard to buy in the Laney Walker neighborhood. That could change with a farmers market.

News

What George Floyd's brother said during visit to CSRA

Updated: 1 hours ago
George Floyd's brother, Milton Carney, was in Augusta as a special guest at the Black Dollar Expo. Here's what else he told News 12 when he was in town.

News

These Trump supporters made a stop in Augusta

Updated: 1 hours ago
Women for Trump bus tour participants gathered with signs on the side of the road cheering for the president during a visit to Augusta.

News

Augusta, Aiken County are both taking on eyesores

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Six-hundred pounds of trash are now off the streets in Aiken County, and cleanup plans are in the works for Augusta.

Latest News

News

600 pounds of trash cleaned up in Aiken County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two groups teamed up to clean trash from the sides of Aiken County Roads.

Traffic

Peach Orchard Road detour starts today in Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Work is starting today to repave around the railroad crossing on Peach Orchard Road between Highway 88 and Tobacco Road.

News

Visitation, service set for deputy who died from coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
Residents of Richmond County are getting ready to say their goodbyes to a longtime sheriff’s deputy, Sgt. Charles Norton.

News

How crash on Interstate 20 affected traffic in South Carolina

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here's a look at the situation as traffic was being diverted from Interstate 20 after a crash involving big-rigs.

News

Augusta continues push to get accurate census count

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
With the census deadline extended, Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. says completing the census is necessary for our future success.

Traffic

Crashes close eastbound I-20, clog Washington Road

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
As heavy fog shrouded the CSRA early today, vehicle accident caused traffic problems across the region.