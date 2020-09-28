Augusta man wanted for stalking and burglary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for Johnny Lee Clark, who currently has active arrest warrants for Aggravated Stalking and Burglary in the 1st Degree.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Clark is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred on Lake Shore Loop on 09/11/20.

Clark is also wanted for questioning in another Aggravated Stalking incident under case prior to this incident.

He is 34-years-old, is 5′07 and weighs 200 lbs. He is known the frequent the MLK Blvd and Harrisburg neighborhoods.

If you have information concerning this subject, you can contact Inv. Lucas Heise or any Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1026 or 821-1080.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.