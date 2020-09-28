Augusta gets a new accolade: Most neighborly

Advertisement

Days after nearby Evans gets to be called the best place to live in America by Money Magazine, another publication has given out a title to Augusta.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Days after nearby Evans gets to be called the best place to live in America by Money Magazine, another publication has given out a title to Augusta.

Neighbor.com says Augusta is the Most Neighborly City in America.

The title was bestowed upon the Garden City based on several criteria such as charitable giving, formal and informal volunteering, and whether or not residents feel happy, safe and proud of their communities.

Specifically, Neighbor says nearly 25 percent of residents have volunteered, and according to census data, almost 9 percent of people reported doing some ‘informal volunteering.’ Additionally, 87.5 percent of itemized tax returns filed by people living in Augusta included charitable giving and the average amount locals donated to charity was almost $7,000.

That data was scored from public data.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis praised the publication and the work being done in the city.

“As our city continues to grow and thrive, this recognition is a testament to the work that has taken place in Augusta over the last several years,” Davis said in a statement. “My administration has worked tirelessly to ensure Augusta is a city where residents can live, work, play, and as demonstrated by this ranking, give back. Communities are at their best when the people living in them are invested. Volunteering and supporting worthwhile causes are key investments that help strengthen Augusta and I’m grateful to the residents who do all that they can to contribute to our successes.”

Other cities getting the nod included Columbia, SC and Greenville, SC.

