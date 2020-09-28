Augusta continues push to get accurate census count

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the census deadline extended, Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. says completing the census is necessary for our future success.

“As a community, it is our responsibility to do all that we can to protect our children’s future and future generations of Augustans,” he said.

He says taking 10 minutes to fill out the census will determine the next 10 years, because that’s how long this census count will affect federal funding for Augusta -- funding that includes money for schools.

A federal judge’s ruling on Friday allowed the national counting for the 2020 census to continue until Oct. 31.

However, the Justice Department is expected to appeal the ruling.

