Augusta, Aiken County are both taking on eyesores

Six-hundred pounds of trash are now off the streets in Aiken County, and cleanup plans are in the works for Augusta.

Keep Aiken County Beautiful and the Great American Cleanup teamed up over the weekend to pick up trash in Iaken County.

It was all collected off the side of Highway 78 in front of Oakwood Windsor Elementary. Around 40 bags and three tires were collected, Weighing in at nearly 650 pounds total.

Meanwhile, Augusta leaders will meet Tuesday to talk about cleanup efforts in the Garden City.

A task force plans to address issues related to things like littering and unkempt and abandoned properties.

The meeting is planned from 10 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.