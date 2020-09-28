Advertisement

Augusta, Aiken County are both taking on eyesores

About 600 pounds of trash were cleanup of from the sides of Aiken County roads.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Six-hundred pounds of trash are now off the streets in Aiken County, and cleanup plans are in the works for Augusta.

Keep Aiken County Beautiful and the Great American Cleanup teamed up over the weekend to pick up trash in Iaken County.

It was all collected off the side of Highway 78 in front of Oakwood Windsor Elementary. Around 40 bags and three tires were collected, Weighing in at nearly 650 pounds total.

Meanwhile, Augusta leaders will meet Tuesday to talk about cleanup efforts in the Garden City.

A task force plans to address issues related to things like littering and unkempt and abandoned properties.

The meeting is planned from 10 a.m. to noon.

