Another Falcons collapse: Foles’ 3 TDs lead 30-26 Bears win

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have suffered another historic collapse.

Chicago’s Nick Foles threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, rallying the Bears from a 16-point deficit for a 30-26 victory. The Bears improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2013. The winless Falcons became the first team in NFL history to blow fourth-quarter leads of at least 15 points in back-to-back games. This one could spell the end for coach Dan Quinn, who desperately needed a good start after two straight losing seasons.

Foles had two TD passes overturned by replays and still managed to pull out the win.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.