Mother of SC teacher who died of COVID-19 dies weeks after daughter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Shirley Bannister, mother of 28-year-old Richland Two teacher Demi Bannister, has died from complications of COVID-19, according to family.

PREVIOUS STORY Ι 28-year-old teacher at SC public school dies of COVID-19

Shirley Bannister was the Department Chair for Nursing at Midlands Tech and told WIS in 2019 nursing was her “God-given passion.” WIS honored Bannister with a Community Builder award for her work inspiring a new generation of nurses.

“She finds more than 24 hours in the day, and I don’t know how she does it to make the world a better place,” said colleague Kelly Horn in 2019.

Bannister had lost her daughter Demi on September 7 and was put in the hospital because of COVID-19 a couple of days later, sister-in-law Shirley Mills Bannister said.

Mills Bannister, who says she loved sharing a first name with her relative, describes Bannister as a “wonderful, wonderful person.” She added her sister-in-law was, “certainly an angel on Earth, there is no doubt about that.”

Shirley Bannister’s daughter was known as a “songbird” around the school she taught at, and Mills Bannister laughs as she said singing was not one of the elder Bannister’s skills.

“She did do some mean lip-syncing, though,” Mills Bannister laughed.

Shirley is survived by her husband Dennis Bannister who also confirmed Shirley’s passing, but didn’t want to speak further at this time. Demi was Shirley’s only child.

Shirley Bannister was 57 years old.

