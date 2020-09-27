Evans on Ice 2020 cancelled

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The organizers of the annual Evans on Ice festival have decided to cancel the event for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are working closely with the team at Columbia County Parks and Recreation to make next year (the 2021 season) the best and most fun yet,” said the Boerner family, who organizes the event each year.

Evans on Ice is an annual ice skating rink that comes to Evans each holiday season. It includes a holiday market, a train, skating, s’mores, and games.

