Evans on Ice 2020 cancelled

Evans on Ice is cancelled due to the pandemic. (Source: WRDW)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The organizers of the annual Evans on Ice festival have decided to cancel the event for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are working closely with the team at Columbia County Parks and Recreation to make next year (the 2021 season) the best and most fun yet,” said the Boerner family, who organizes the event each year.

Evans on Ice is an annual ice skating rink that comes to Evans each holiday season. It includes a holiday market, a train, skating, s’mores, and games.

