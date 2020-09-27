Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of your Sunday is looking dry but there is the chance for some isolated to scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. It’s not looking like an all day rain, but watch out for passing showers and storms for any outdoor plans. Highs will be seasonal in the mid to low 80s. Winds are expected to turn back out of the south between 3-8 mph.

Storms will be possible Monday as another cold front heads towards the area. Afternoon highs will be back in the low 80s. Storms will be possible again Tuesday as the main front moves through the area.

Once the front moves south and east of the CSRA Wednesday it will reinforce cooler than average temperatures across the region. Highs Wednesday into next weekend are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s during this stretch with lows back down in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny conditions are also expected. The cooler temps will likely continue through the first part of October with the eastern half of the country expected to be below average. Keep it here for updates.

Below average temperatures are expected through the first week of October.
Below average temperatures are expected through the first week of October.(WRDW)

Forecast

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:55 AM EDT
|
By Tim Strong
Feeling like fall for the first day of fall.