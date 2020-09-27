Costello’s 623 yards lead Miss. St. past No. 6 LSU, 44-34

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Transfer quarterback K.J. Costello passed for 623 yards and five touchdowns and the Bulldogs knocked off sixth-ranked and defending national champion LSU 44-34.

The explosive performance came in the Mississippi State debut of coach Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” offense. Costello’s also set a single-game record by a Southeastern Conference quarterback. He eclipsed the 544 yards Georgia’s Eric Zeier had against Southern Mississippi in 1993. LSU quarterback Myles Brennan intermittently showed promise in place of 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

But Brennan’s 345 yards and three touchdowns passing were not enough against the Bulldogs' relentless passing scheme.

