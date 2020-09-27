Advertisement

Bennett helps No. 4 Georgia rally past Arkansas 37-10

Uga, the Georgia mascot, sits near the sideline during the second half of Georgia's Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
Uga, the Georgia mascot, sits near the sideline during the second half of Georgia's Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter, and No. 4 Georgia rallied to beat Arkansas 37-10 in the season opener for each school.

Bennett replaced D’Wan Mathis in the second quarter and finished 20 for 29 for 211 yards. Bennett put the Bulldogs ahead to stay when he tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens and ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 13-10 with 6 minutes left in the third.

Feleipe Franks was 19 for 36 for 200 yards and a touchdown in his first start for Arkansas, but the Florida transfer also tossed two interceptions. Zamir White rushed for 71 yards and a TD on 13 carries.

