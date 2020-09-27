Adam Long posts 64 to take the lead in Dominican Republic

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Adam Long felt good with the putter and it showed Saturday in the Dominican Republic.

He one-putted nine of his last 10 holes. He ran off three straight birdies to take the lead. Long wound up with an 8-under 64 and leads by two over Hudson Swafford going into the final round of the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. Swafford was going along nicely until he had to settle for all pars on the back nine for a 69. Mackenzie Hughes of Canada shot 67 and was three behind.

Hughes twice chipped in for birdie late in his round.

