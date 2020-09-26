Advertisement

SLED arrests Bamberg county council chairman on sex crimes

(KOSA)
By William Rioux
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested Bamberg County Council Chariman, Kerry Trent Kinard, in Bamberg yesterday.

Kinard, 49, is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 1st Degree, Attempted Criminal Sexual Contact with a Minor, two counts of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor, Assault and Battery 1st Degree and two counts of Dissemination of Obscene Material.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Bamberg Police Department. Kinard was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

