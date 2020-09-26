Advertisement

Midland Valley Mustangs honor teammates in season-opener

By Nick Proto
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High school football is finally back in South Carolina. While every team is focused on winning, one local team is also focused on honoring their fallen teammates.

In Midland Valley, the Mustangs are playing for more than just a win. The more the season-opener got pushed back, the more the hunger grew --

A hunger to play football.

A hunger to win games.

And a hunger to honor teammates who are no longer here.

“We lost Antonio a little over a year ago in a drowning incident,” Darrin Hutto, a Midland Valley parent, said. “During our quarantine time, we lost Hunter Randall to another drowning incident.”

Both of the young men would have been seniors this year. The Mustangs also lost a coach during the offseason.

“All three of those guys were super great people and they were loved by the community and all these boys on the team,” Hutto said.

“It was devastating to them as young people, and they really overcame better than some people do as adults,” Doug Woodward, another Midland Valley Parent, said.

The entire team is more than football – they’re a community.

It’s the teammates who carried Antonio’s ’30′ and Hunter’s ’53′ jerseys down the hill.

It’s the coaches, who draped those jerseys on the team bench.

It’s the fans who stood in a moment of silence pregame.

It’s the Mustang Moms, who hung the boys' senior banners to let them know they’re not forgotten.

And it’s the young men, enduring so much adversity, still going out to play football.

“These boys have so much heart. They stick together. They work hard. They lean on each other, and a lot of guys would quit,” Kelly Schultz, a Mustang Mom, said.

In a game that’s about wins and losses, this team, and this season is about something more.

