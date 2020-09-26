Advertisement

Football scores, September 25th

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aquinas 28 First Presbyterian 27

Evans 16 Richmond Academy 17

Ware County 45 Thomson 12

Long County 3 Butler 16

Laney 7 Lincoln County 13

Greenbrier 38 Grovetown 3

Effingham County 0 Lakeside 26

Washington Wilkes 34 Warren County 0

Bethlehem Christian Academy 42 Augusta Prep 12

Trinity Christian 21 Briarwood 46

Edmund Burke 6 Brentwood 52

Washington County 27 Swainsboro 22

Thomas Jefferson 15 Glasscock County 8

Branchville Allendale-Fairfax

Augusta Christian First Baptist-Canceled due to weather

Brookland Cayce 41 Fox Creek 6

Dixie 8 McCormick 35

Airport 20 Midland Valley 0

Blythewood 27 North Augusta 24

Saluda 62 Eau Claire 14

Silver Bluff 24 Wade Hampton 26

Hunter Kirkland Tyler 6 Wagener-Salley 22

Jefferson Davis Wardlaw

Calhoun County 6 Williston Elko 48

Windsor Academy 28 Westminster 6

Batesburg-Leesville 20 Gray Collegiate 27

