Football scores, September 25th
Aquinas 28 First Presbyterian 27
Evans 16 Richmond Academy 17
Ware County 45 Thomson 12
Long County 3 Butler 16
Laney 7 Lincoln County 13
Greenbrier 38 Grovetown 3
Effingham County 0 Lakeside 26
Washington Wilkes 34 Warren County 0
Bethlehem Christian Academy 42 Augusta Prep 12
Trinity Christian 21 Briarwood 46
Edmund Burke 6 Brentwood 52
Washington County 27 Swainsboro 22
Thomas Jefferson 15 Glasscock County 8
Branchville Allendale-Fairfax
Augusta Christian First Baptist-Canceled due to weather
Brookland Cayce 41 Fox Creek 6
Dixie 8 McCormick 35
Airport 20 Midland Valley 0
Blythewood 27 North Augusta 24
Saluda 62 Eau Claire 14
Silver Bluff 24 Wade Hampton 26
Hunter Kirkland Tyler 6 Wagener-Salley 22
Jefferson Davis Wardlaw
Calhoun County 6 Williston Elko 48
Windsor Academy 28 Westminster 6
Batesburg-Leesville 20 Gray Collegiate 27
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.