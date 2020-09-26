Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Your Saturday afternoon forecast is trending mostly dry across the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy early on then clear out in the afternoon. Highs will be getting warm today in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the northwest behind the cold front from Friday and stay light between 3-5 MPH. Sunday is now looking a little wetter. Isolated to scattered showers and storms look possible Sunday into Sunday night. It’s not looking like an all day rain, but watch out for passing showers and storms for any outdoor plans. Highs will be seasonal in the mid 80s. Winds are expected to turn back out of the south between 3-8 mph.

Storms will be possible Monday as another cold front heads towards the area. Afternoon highs will be back in the mid 80s. Storms will be possible again Tuesday as the main front moves through the area.

Once the front moves south and east of the CSRA Wednesday it will reinforce cooler than average temperatures across the region. Highs Wednesday into next weekend are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s during this stretch with lows back down in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny conditions are also expected.

