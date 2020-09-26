Advertisement

CSRA Walk for Water goes virtual on October 3

The annual event brings awareness and funds to support the 2.1 billion people around the world that lack access to safe water.
The annual event brings awareness and funds to support the 2.1 billion people around the world that lack access to safe water.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The annual event, which brings awareness and funds to support the 2.1 billion people around the world that lack access to safe water, has been converted to a virtual walk.

On Saturday, October 3, organizers invite people across the CSRA to Walk for Water in their parks, neighborhoods and communities.

The annual event benefits Water Mission, a nonprofit Christian engineering organization committed to providing safe water to communities that don’t have access to clean, safe water.

The event was inspired by the burden that millions of women and children bear every day walking an average of 3.5 miles to collect water that’s not safe.

If you would like more information about the upcoming CSRA virtual Walk for Water, including virtual walk resources, visit the website at csrawalk4water.com or reach out to Fiedler at csrawalk4water@gmail.com.

