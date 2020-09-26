Advertisement

Community invited to join in Augusta safety briefing

City leaders are inviting the community to join in a town hall information briefing to discuss public safety on September 30. (WRDW)
City leaders are inviting the community to join in a town hall information briefing to discuss public safety on September 30. (WRDW)(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders are inviting the community to join in a town hall information briefing to discuss public safety on September 30.

The purpose of the meeting is to “discuss public safety as it relates to crime, awareness, prevention, community involvement, and ways to assist the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all citizens.”

The meeting, facilitated by Commissioner Bobby Williams, District 5, will feature the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The meeting will be held at the Augusta-Richmond County Main Library Auditorium on September 30, starting at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CSRA Walk for Water goes virtual on October 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The annual event, which brings awareness and funds to support the 2.1 billion people around the world that lack access to safe water, has been converted to a virtual walk.

News

Satisfy your international hunger right at home in Augusta

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
It’s easy to fall into a routine of eating the same food from the same places. But if you’re looking for something new, Augusta is highlighting local places where you can get authentic, international food.

Community

Explore wildlife with the new Georgia & Wildlife Trails site and app

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Seeing wildlife while exploring historic sites along Georgia’s coast just got easier.

Community

North Augusta council approves march for law enforcement

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT
|
By Staff
An Oct. 24 march will start on Georgia Avenue and end at Calhoun Park in downtown North Augusta.

Latest News

Community

Golden Harvest accepts $5,000 donation for COVID-19 assistance

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT
|
By Staff
Golden Harvest Food Bank has received a $5,000 donation from KAMO Facilities Solutions & Supplies Co. to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

News

2 local causes vie for votes to land $25,000 grants

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT
|
By Steve Byerly
Find out how to help AMIkids Savannah River in Sylvania and Westminster Schools of Augusta earn funds through through State Farm Neighborhood Assist.

Community

North Augusta leaders to discuss law enforcement march, Greeneway

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT
A resolution will be heard in favor of a permit for an Oct. 24 march supporting law enforcement on Georgia Avenue to Calhoun Park.

News

‘May her memory start a revolution’: Aiken group honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:11 AM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
People across the country and right here at home continue to mourn the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

‘I want to know why’: People from across Georgia gather at rally for Julian Lewis

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
It has been over a month since 60-year-old Julian Lewis was killed by a Georgia State Trooper in Sylvania. On Saturday, people from across the state of Georgia gathered outside City Hall in Sylvania for a rally in his honor.

News

Missing Arts in the Heart? Go online for the alternative

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT
|
By Staff
The annual Arts in the Heart of Augusta festival as we know it is a bust this year due to the pandemic. But all is not lost, due to technology.