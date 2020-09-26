Community invited to join in Augusta safety briefing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders are inviting the community to join in a town hall information briefing to discuss public safety on September 30.

The purpose of the meeting is to “discuss public safety as it relates to crime, awareness, prevention, community involvement, and ways to assist the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all citizens.”

The meeting, facilitated by Commissioner Bobby Williams, District 5, will feature the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The meeting will be held at the Augusta-Richmond County Main Library Auditorium on September 30, starting at 1:00 p.m.

