Augusta mayor’s office hosts Back-to School drive

Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. and officials invite residents to come out to the Back to School Drive on Saturday.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. and officials invite residents to come out to the Back to School Drive on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

The drive will be held at Hudson Memorial CME Church, 2 Taylor Street, Augusta, Georgia 30901, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Event highlights include food vendors, music, community resources, school supply giveaway (while supplies last), and more.

Eventgoers will also have the opportunity to complete the 2020 Census and register to vote with Groundgame Innovations, a non-partisan organization overseeing a voter registration campaign across the State of Georgia.

“I am asking all Augustans to take 10 minutes to complete your 2020 Census because those 10 minutes will impact our community for the next 10 years,” Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr said, in the release. “From funding for roads, schools, and development to how districts are determined.  Complete your Census today at my2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020 and Get Counted.”

