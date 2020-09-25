Advertisement

Travel through Augusta dining with passport promotion

Travel through Augusta dining with the visitor center's new global passport promotion!
Travel through Augusta dining with the visitor center's new global passport promotion!((Source: Augusta Convention & Visitors Bureau))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Global Dining Passport promotion encourages residents and visitors to follow their hunger to locally-owned international cuisine and black-owned restaurants. And maybe even win some prizes while eating!

Launched by the Augusta Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), the promotion is designed to provide a local dining experience to satisfy international appetites as a substitute for the loss of this year’s Global Village at Arts in the Heart.

Visitors can venture to more than 45 restaurants, primarily grouping them by areas of the globe.

Diners will be encouraged to enter a contest by submitting a receipt for one entrée from a participating restaurant which will enter them to win one of two grand prizes worth more than $250 in restaurant gift certificates.

The month-long promotion and contest will run September 24 through October 24.

Printed Global Passports may be picked up at Augusta & Co. (1010 Broad Street) and used to inform and remind diners of their international choices in Augusta.

The printed passports will continue to be available after the contest to make visitors aware of the culinary choices Augusta has to offer.

Diners may find more information at visitaugusta.com/food-drink/international-dining.

