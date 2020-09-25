Syracuse hosts Georgia Tech; first game in renovated Dome

(AP) - Syracuse tries to break a two-game skid to open the season when it hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday.

It’s the first event in the renovated Carrier Dome and it comes 40 years and six days after the first football game ever played inside the Dome a 36-24 Syracuse victory over Miami of Ohio. That game attracted an overflow crowd of 50,564, still the record for the building, but there won’t be any fans this time.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-1 and coming off a 49-21 loss at home to No. 13 UCF. This is their first visit to Syracuse.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.