AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials at the Savannah River Site say the facility has seen 528 total cases of COVID-19 in the past several months.

Updating the latest, SRS officials say 498 of those cases have recovered and the employees have returned to the facility.

Last week, there had been a total of 512 cases of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.