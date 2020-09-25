Advertisement

South Carolina lawmakers pass bill to boost rural broadband

By Jason Raven
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Right now, there are thousands of South Carolinians without access to high-speed internet.

The COVID-19 pandemic has magnified the digital divide in the state and lawmakers are hoping to bridge that gap.

Thursday, the House unanimously passed a bill that would improve access to broadband in rural and underserved areas in the state. The bill was passed by the Senate on Wednesday.

“It’s good to see the state taking an interest in getting broadband facilities deployed in areas that need it,” said Palmetto Rural Telephone Company CEO Jason Dandridge.

MORE | S.C. officials report ‘steady increase’ in opioid overdoses during pandemic

The bill would give incentives to small cooperatives to work together with internet providers. These providers would be able to use the power, telephone lines, and poles that are already set up across the state to run their services to these households without internet services.

Lawmakers said this is just the beginning and more legislation is expected in 2021. Representative Seth Rose (D-Richland) said this will benefit all South Carolinians.

“This can also be an economic engine because companies want to go where they can have fast Internet and good broadband. From that, we can see an economic boom,” Rose said.

Many called Thursday a great day in South Carolina, but some said they are disappointed that they had to find such a creative way to get internet to some families.

Cooperatives and telecommunication companies said since fiber optic wire for the internet is in such high demand right now, they are asking for patience.

“Broadband deployment is not something you can go out there and wave a magic wand and it’s there overnight,” Dandridge said.

Lawmakers hope more federal grants can be used to incentivize companies to help get faster internet in the underserved areas soon.

The bill is now on its way to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A look at last day of South Carolina special session

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The South Carolina legislative special session has wrapped up. Here's a look at what happened.

News

Migrant women to no longer see Ga. doctor accused of misconduct

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Immigration authorities have stopped sending detained women to a rural Georgia gynecologist accused of performing surgeries without consent.

News

S.C. Election Commission works to update electronic poll books

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Paola Tristan Arrud
The South Carolina Election Commission will be rolling out new statewide electronic poll books just in time for the November election.

News

What's new with South Carolina electronic poll books

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The South Carolina Election Commission will be rolling out new statewide electronic poll books just in time for the November election.

Latest News

News

Georgia high school tests might not count toward grades

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
Students in Georgia public high schools would face no consequences for failing statewide standardized tests for at least one year under a proposal by state Superintendent Richard Woods.

News

New ruling means witness signatures will be needed for S.C. absentee ballots, after all

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
A federal judge has sided with South Carolina Republicans and election officials in an appeal to keep the requirement of a witness signature on absentee ballots for the November election.

News

This local dad’s course to inner peace began with golf

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Andre Lacy was only 5 years old when he learned how to swing a golf club. Now he uses it as a weapon against anxiety and depression.

News

Despite no festival in 2020, Oliver Hardy Festival shirts are going fast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
The Oliver Hardy Festival is one of many events canceled this year because of the pandemic, but one Harlem teen came up with a creative way to keep the festival’s spirit alive.

News

Look at this secret man cave found under Grand Central Station

Updated: 3 hours ago
With a fridge, a mattress and a big-screen TV, it might have been the ultimate man cave. But you won't believe where it was found.

News

Finding your peace on the golf course

Updated: 3 hours ago
One local resident found some of the answers to what he needed, and they were on the golf course.