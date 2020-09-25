Advertisement

Senator Tim Scott makes statement on Breonna Taylor protests

By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) released the following statement on his website responding on the charges announced against an officer involved in the events that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, as well as last night’s protests in Louisville, KY.

"The situation in Louisville leaves me angry, sad, and frustrated.

Breonna Taylor’s life must mean more than this. After months of heartache, I cannot imagine what her family is feeling today, but my prayers are with them. I am disappointed that the only charge brought was completely unrelated to Ms. Taylor’s death, especially when we know the initial police reports were falsified. The JUSTICE Act would have given prosecutors additional tools useful in this case, such as increasing penalties for falsifying a police report and new penalties for not using body cameras.

I will also continue to seek reforms to no knock warrants, but it is critical that states understand the federal role is limited. States and localities can ban no knock warrants in a way that would have prevented Breonna Taylor’s death, while the Constitution stops the federal government from doing so. These sorts of reforms must start from the ground up.

I am also praying for the two officers shot last night during unrest that followed the announcement of these charges. There is no doubt that the events of 2020 have left our nation on edge, but we cannot push ourselves over the cliff. Make your voices heard, but do not equate violence with more violence.

Breonna Taylor’s life, and George Floyd’s and Ahmaud Arbery’s and Tamir Rice’s and Walter Scott’s and so many others, must be seen as a beacon for change, not a war cry for bloodshed. Say their name and demand change...not destruction. Justice does not equal revenge."

