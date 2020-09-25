Satisfy your international hunger right at home in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s easy to fall into a routine of eating the same food from the same places. But if you’re looking for something new, Augusta is highlighting local places where you can get authentic, international food.

Multiple Augusta restaurants are participating in the Global Dining Passport, the brainchild of Greater Augusta Arts Council and Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau .

While it’s not going to put you on a plane, it will land you in restaurants you might not have tried.

“Believe it or not, we’ve survived," restaurant owner Cassandra Brinson said.

Managing a restaurant hasn’t been easy for restaurant owners like Brinson, who owns Café 209, especially with all the cancelations of events this year.

“This time of year we should be packed in the streets, celebrating the Arts in the Heart festival, and one of the best components of that festival is the global village,” Jennifer Bowen, VP of destination development and community engagement with CVB, said.

So, the Visitors Bureau and Arts Council are bringing it all to you -- through a list of local restaurants showcasing food from around the world. It even has a category for black-owned businesses.

“Oh, they’ll be due for a treat. It’s almost like going to grandma’s house having a big Sunday meal during the weekdays for lunch,” Brinson said.

The program hopes to bring people to places like Timbuktu Café, without needing an airplane ticket.

“We have traditional African food. It’s cooked, you really take your time to cook,” Omar Sangare, the owner, said. “I welcome everyone to come and try African food, people who have never tried it before.”

Besides supporting local business, there are some other perks for you. If you snap a picture of your receipt and send it to CVB -- “And that enters you to win in a contest where there will be two winners,” Bowen explained. “Both of them receiving up to $250 worth of gift certificates, to these restaurants.”

If that isn’t enough, maybe the food alone will be.

“You can certainly find what you’re hungry for in Augusta at one of these restaurants,” Bowen said.

There’s no limit to how many businesses you send in receipts for. So, if you want to try every restaurant on this list, that could get you more than 45 entries.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.