Advertisement

Police actively investigating new tip 28 years after Dail Dinwiddie’s disappearance

By Caroline Coleburn
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s the oldest missing persons case in Columbia.

Twenty-eight years ago today, on September 24, 1992, 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Five Points after attending a U2 concert.

Thursday, Richland County Sheriff’s Department told WIS they are currently working a new tip in the case.

“Let’s just say there’s a very active investigation going on,” explained Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

Lott has been dedicated to finding Dail since he was elected in 1996.

“The Dinwiddies have never given up and we haven’t either,” he said. “I made a promise to them 28 years ago when I was elected sheriff that as long as I was sheriff we would continue to work on this case and follow every lead.”

In almost three decades, sitting down to talk about Dail hasn’t gotten any easier for her parents, Dan and Jean Dinwiddie.

“I think about it every day in some way, but we’re not obsessed with it. It’s always there though,” explained Dan.

Since the night of Dail’s disappearance, the search for the Columbia native has spanned thousands of miles, and police have reviewed more than 1,000 tips. Detective Kevin Isenhoward has been by the family’s side, filling them in on every new lead.

“If you could imagine the rollercoaster ride that their emotions have been on for this entire time. Every time they get a call like that, every time they get a tip, they go through it again, and they reach out. They get their hopes up,” said Isenhoward.

In 2012, an artist with the State Law Enforcement Division created an age progression photo of Dail, when she would have been 43 years old. Now, Dail would be 51-years-old.

“To us, Dail will always look like she’s 23 years old. That’s our memory of her,” said Jean. “It’s always reassuring to us to know that our church, our family, our friends, Dail’s friends always keep us in their prayers and in their hopes.”

College photos of the bright and loving art history grad still remain throughout the Dinwiddies' home. Her parents think about memories they should have been able to experience.

“We don’t have any of Dail’s children, grandchildren,” Dan said. “We were not allowed to see her become a mature young woman who could function in our society today. We miss all of that.”

The Dinwiddies are still searching for answers and won’t stop until they bring Dail home. “Somewhere, somebody knows where Dail is or what happened to her,” said Dan.

The Dinwiddies also hope Dail’s story will remind young people to be more thoughtful and careful when they go out places and in their everyday lives because they don’t want any other families to face the heartache they have.

Lott says if money is the motivation, the department is still offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who can bring closure to this case and the Dinwiddie family.

If you know anything, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Travel through Augusta dining with passport promotion

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Global Dining Passport promotion encourages residents and visitors to follow their hunger to locally-owned international cuisine and black-owned restaurants. And maybe even win some prizes while eating!

Coronavirus

Contact tracing at USC Aiken gets easier with new app

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
The college campus is becoming a battleground in the fight against coronavirus. Outbreaks causing many of them to send students home, shut down sports, or go online.

News

USC Aiken launches app to track COVID-19 on campus

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Officials plead for peaceful night of protests

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

Senator Tim Scott makes statement on Breonna Taylor protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott has released a statement following the various protests across the United States sparked by the Breonna Taylor case.

Latest News

News

Police actively investigating new tip 28 years after Dail Dinwiddie's disappearance

Updated: 1 hour ago

Regional

Aiken Fall Fest coming to fairgrounds in October

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The event is coming to the Aiken area for families who want to get out for food and rides during the pandemic.

News

Dad dances for son receiving chemo treatment

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Keeping Oliver Hardy festival spirit alive

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Burke County home to largest 100% grass fed dairy farm in country

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Riley Hale
Hart Dairy in Burke County is home to hundreds of 100% free range and grass fed dairy cattle.