No. 16 Tennessee looks to continue streak at South Carolina

Gamecocks
Gamecocks(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o believes the Vols can continue their rise to the top of the Southeastern Conference that began last season.

No. 16 Tennessee won its final six games of the season after starting 2-5. To’o To’o said the team has worked hard during the offseason to build on that success. The Vols open the pandemic-delayed season Saturday night at South Carolina.

The Gamecocks received permission from the state to have about 20,000 fans at the stadium. South Carolina has made changes to ignite an offense that faltered badly last season.

