New ruling means witness signatures will be needed for S.C. absentee ballots, after all

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A federal judge has sided with South Carolina Republicans and election officials in an appeal to keep the requirement of a witness signature on absentee ballots for the November election.

The General Assembly had passed an expansion of absentee voting that will allow any South Carolinian to vote absentee citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

A federal lawsuit was filed asking for the required witness signature on an absentee ballot to be waived due to coronavirus concerns.

On Saturday, U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs decided to waive the signature requirement for the November election.

But the following Tuesday, Republican lawmakers and the South Carolina State Election Commission filed an appeal to that decision.

The United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals granted the appeal Thursday.

Election officials explained that means that once again, absentee mail-in ballots must have the witness signature.

Republicans have cited concerns over election security as the reason they want the signature requirement to remain in place.

The judge’s ruling received support from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and South Carolina Senate President Harvey Peeler.

“This is a victory for state’s rights and the rule of law,” Wilson said. “State lawmakers had a chance to remove the witness signature requirement and they chose not to.”

Peeler said he was pleased the Court of Appeals blocked the previous judge’s order.

“I appreciate the fact that the court agrees with the South Carolina General Assembly that we have protected the voter and the vote in the November election,” Peeler said.

South Carolina GOP Party Chair Drew McKissick also released a statement on Thursday’s ruling:

“Today, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit reversed the federal district court’s ruling preventing S.C. from enforcing the witness requirement for absentee ballots. We’ve fought hard for the witness requirement because it protects the integrity of our elections and so has the General Assembly. We’re pleased the Fourth Circuit rejected the Democrats' latest effort to try to change the law through the courts and create voter confusion on the eve of a presidential election.”

South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Trav Robertson Jr. also released a statement late Thursday afternoon:

“We are reading the opinion as well as the dissent and evaluating our options. Out goal has been to afford people during a pandemic the opportunity cast a vote without risking his/her life. We believe that the witness signature requirement for South Carolina absentee ballots is a wholly unnecessary burden on people trying to vote safely. The Republicans are fighting common sense reforms to our voting system because they want to make it as hard as possible for South Carolinians to vote. We are looking at the decision and deciding whether or not we will be appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court. We are disappointed, but will not give up hope. We encourage people to follow the rules and get the witness signature while this is being litigated.”

State elections officials began mailing out the ballots to voters this week, and the State Election Commission is now recommending voters get their ballots signed by a witness.

From reports by WCSC, WIS and The Associated Press