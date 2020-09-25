Advertisement

McCormick school employee arrested for sexual battery involving student

An employee of the John de la Howe School in McCormick was arrested on a charge of sexual battery involving a student. SOURCE: MGN
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MCCORMICK, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office, Frank Wilson, an employee of the John de la Howe School, was arrested this week on a charge of sexual battery involving a student.

Officials also say that Wilson is not an educator at the school.

He was booked into jail but has since posted bond and was released.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still ongoing. News 12 has contacted officials with the John de la Howe School for comment and additional details.

We will provide updates as this develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

