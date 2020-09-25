Advertisement

Local dad’s course to inner peace began with golf

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Quarantine and self-isolation are constantly encouraged during the pandemic. But shutting yourself in during trying times can hurt your mental health.

Andre Lacy found his peace.

He wears many hats: he’s a father, a teacher and a professional golfer.

“Golf allowed me to refocus,” he said.

He was only 5 years old when he learned how to swing a club.

And after being diagnosed with a mental illness, he uses it as a weapon against anxiety and depression.

“It takes those thoughts about depression or if you are not good enough or why you are not succeeding in life. At the time, it allowed me to refocus on what I need to do at that moment,” he said.

“You’re learning to crawl before you walk, and usually if someone is depressed, they are learning to walk again.”

He says when life throws a curve ball, try again.

After refocusing his life and getting back on his feet, he encourages others to look at life beyond what it is

“It puts your attention elsewhere,” he said.

He says it not only a game of golf but a form of peace

“So not only are you focusing on what you are doing to hit the ball to manage the golf course. It’s also the element,” he said.

“When you are out here, you’ve got trees to look at, flowers, birds, different animals.”

He says it’s important to stay mentally healthy. he has two children at home who are depending on him

“You never know who is watching you,” he said.

Learn more

https://m.facebook.com/AndreFrantzGolf

