Advertisement

Judge says 2020 census must continue for another month

A census taker knocks on the door of a residence on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla.
A census taker knocks on the door of a residence on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at the end of September and ordered the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident to continue for another month through the end of October, saying a shortened schedule likely would produce inaccurate results.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in California made her ruling late Thursday, two days after hearing arguments from attorneys for the Census Bureau, and attorneys for civil rights groups and local governments that had sued the Census Bureau in an effort to halt the 2020 census from stopping at the end of the month. Attorneys for the civil rights groups and local governments said the shortened schedule would undercount residents in minority and hard-to-count communities.

Koh said inaccuracies produced from a shortened schedule would affect the distribution of federal funding and political representation. The census is used to determine how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed each year and how many congressional seats each state gets.

Government attorneys had argued that the census must finish by the end of September to meet a Dec. 31 deadline for turning over numbers used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets.

Koh’s preliminary injunction suspends that end-of-the-year deadline, too. The San Jose, California-based judge had previously issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the Census Bureau from winding down field operations until she made a ruling in the lawsuit.

Attorneys for the Census Bureau and the Department of Commerce, which oversees the agency, had said during the hearing they would likely appeal.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local dad’s course to inner peace began with golf

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Andre Lacy was only 5 years old when he learned how to swing a golf club. Now he uses it as a weapon against anxiety and depression.

News

Despite no festival in 2020, Oliver Hardy Festival shirts are going fast

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Nick Proto
The Oliver Hardy Festival is one of many events canceled this year because of the pandemic, but one Harlem teen came up with a creative way to keep the festival’s spirit alive.

News

Look at this secret man cave found under Grand Central Station

Updated: 22 minutes ago
With a fridge, a mattress and a big-screen TV, it might have been the ultimate man cave. But you won't believe where it was found.

News

Finding your peace on the golf course

Updated: 24 minutes ago
One local resident found some of the answers to what he needed, and they were on the golf course.

Latest News

News

AU explains snag that blinded South Carolina to 15,000 COVID-19 tests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
AU blames a miscommunication after South Carolina only this week got results of 15,000 coronavirus tests dating back to March.

National Politics

Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ginsburg, who died last week at age 87, also will be the first Jewish-American to lie in state and just the second Supreme Court justice.

News

Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta armed robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A man with a black handgun robbed the S&S Food Mart at 2657 Barton Chapel Road in Augusta, according to deputies.

News

Deputies investigate report of gunshots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a report of gunshots early this morning.

National

N. Korea’s Kim apologizes over shooting death of S. Korean

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Korean officials condemned North Korea for what they called an “atrocious act” and pressed it punish those responsible.

National

In despair, protesters take to streets for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People dismayed that the Louisville, Kentucky, officers who shot Breonna Taylor haven't be charged with her death have vowed to persist in their fight for justice.