House investigation says lax healthcare in immigrant detention centers led to deaths

The review found that many facilities operated by for-profit contractors lacked sufficient medical staff, failed to provide necessary care for chronic conditions and had poor sanitation.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new Congressional investigation has found there was widespread inadequate medical care at some immigration centers that sometimes led to death.

The House Oversight Committee announced last year that it was investigating the Trump Administration’s increased use of these centers to detain immigrants after reports of health and safety violations.

The committee looked at documents from ICE and two for-profit companies -- CoreCivic and GEO Group Inc. Together, these companies operate facilities with more than 80 percent of all people in ICE detention.

Investigators also inspected 22 Department of Homeland Security facilities.

In response to this investigation, ICE, CoreCivic, and GEO Group say they are fully committed to the health and safety of those in its care.

ICE says it will review the report, but also accuses it of being one-sided to tarnish the agency’s reputation.

CoreCivic says ICE provides health care in most of its facilities, and the GEO Group rejected the allegations, calling the report politically driven.

