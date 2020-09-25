Advertisement

Graniteville double-murder suspect won’t fight transfer to South Carolina

Pete Finch appears in an extradition hearing Friday in Augusta, Ga.
Pete Finch appears in an extradition hearing Friday in Augusta, Ga.
By Steve Byerly
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Double-murder suspect Pete Finch waived extradition to South Carolina today, meaning he could be transferred immediately to Aiken County jail.

Appearing in a wheelchair, he was told of his right to extradition, meaning that the governors of South Carolina and Georgia would both have to sign orders to have him transferred from Georgia to South Carolina. The governors would have up to 90 days to submit that paperwork, during which time he would be held in Richmond County jail.

By waiving extradition, he agreed to go willingly to South Carolina and was told that Aiken County authorities could come and pick him up immediately from jail across the state line in Richmond County.

He’s a suspect in the Graniteville, S.C., fatal shooting of his brother, 51-year-old Robert A. Finch, and his brother’s girlfriend, 43-year-old Lacy Boyd, on Sept. 12 They were killed in a home at at 43 Louise St., the site of a disturbance that authorities say sparked the slayings.

A few hours after the shootings, the suspect was involved in a shooting with officers after he opened fire with a rifle in Aiken, authorities said. Officials said he was shot several times and taken to a hospital in Augusta for treatment.

He was arrested after release from the hospital, which is how he ended up in jail in Georgia.

