Georgia high school tests might not count toward grades

ATLANTA (AP) — Students in Georgia public high schools would face no consequences for failing statewide standardized tests for at least one year under a proposal by state Superintendent Richard Woods.

Woods wants the state Board of Education to zero out how much exams in algebra, American literature and composition, biology and U.S. History count in a student’s grade.

Now, tests count for 20% of a student’s course grade. Under Woods' plan, they would count for a fraction of 1%.

Woods earlier promised to limit impacts from standardized testing after U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos refused to waive requirements for tests for a second year.

Woods is also encouraging districts to ignore test scores in deciding if a student repeats a grade.

