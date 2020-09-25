Advertisement

Falcons look to recover from crushing loss vs 2-0 Bears

Atlanta Falcons / Source: (MGN)
Atlanta Falcons / Source: (MGN)(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Falcons are looking to bounce back from an improbable loss when they host the unbeaten Chicago Bears in Week 3. The Falcons squandered a 20-0 lead at Dallas, giving up an onside kick that set up a winning field goal as the Cowboys pulled out a 40-39 victory.

The crushing defeat ruined another big day for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who is off to a blazing start but isn’t getting much help from the defense. The Bears are seeking their first 3-0 start since 2013, though they haven’t looked all that impressive in their first two games.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

