Falcons’ Julio Jones still has chance to play against Bears

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons' secondary will be without safety Ricardo Allen and cornerback Kendall Sheffield in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Allen has an elbow injury and Sheffield has a foot injury.

Wide receiver Julio Jones still has a chance to play after missing practice this week with a hamstring injury. Jones is listed as questionable. It is not unusual for Jones to play in games after missing most or all of the practices.

If Jones is limited or held out, there would be more pressure on Calvin Ridley. Ridley leads the NFL with four touchdown catches.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.