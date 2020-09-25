Dodgers’ Betts unseats Yankees’ Judge for MLB’s top jersey

NEW YORK (AP) — Dodgers star Mookie Betts has supplanted Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for baseball’s top-selling jersey in his first year on the West Coast. Judge’s pinstriped No. 99 had been the most popular uniform in the majors for three straight years.

But according to data released by Major League Baseball on Friday he’s been bumped by his former AL East rival. The Boston Red Sox traded Betts to the Dodgers in February, and Los Angeles signed the 2018 AL MVP to a $365 million, 12-year deal that runs through the 2032 season.

Betts' No. 50 is the first Dodgers uniform to top the list since MLB began releasing sales rankings in 2010.

