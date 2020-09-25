Deputies: Shooting in Waynesboro leaves one wounded

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple agencies responded to the area of Grubbs St. and Walker St in response to a shooting.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Waynesboro Police Department and Burke County EMA responded to the scene.

Authorities say upon arriving at the scene, they found one male victim stating that he had been shot and robbed. The victim was transported to AUMC for his injuries sustained. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening at this time.

BCSO Investigators are processing the scene and will continue to investigate this incident.

No suspect description is available at this time. No further details are available at this time.

We will continue to provide updates as this develops.

