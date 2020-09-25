Advertisement

Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta armed robbery

This is the suspect in the armed robbery of S&S Food Mart at 2657 Barton Chapel Road in Augusta, according to deputies.
By Steve Byerly
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies this morning are looking for a suspect in an Augusta armed robbery.

Authorities released surveillance photos of the suspect in the robbery at S&S Food Mart, 2657 Barton Chapel Road. He was armed with a black handgun when he robbed the store at 10:32 p.m. Thursday, according to deputies.

The robber is believed to be about 6 feet tall and weigh about 170 pounds.

He is believed to have fled the scene on foot and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Sean Morrow or any violent crimes investigator at 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080.

