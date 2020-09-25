Deputies investigate report of gunshots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a report of gunshots early this morning.

The incident was reported around 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of Cypress Street, which is a block south of Lumpkin Road and halfway between Mike Padgett Highway and Peach Orchard Road.

Deputies were investigating a possible suspect who apparently fled to another part of the city.

