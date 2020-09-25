Advertisement

Dems, GOP modernize early voting push with digital toolkits

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -With less than 40 days until election night, the major political parties are stepping up voter outreach. Both Republicans and Democrats are now offering online resources to help voters cast their ballots.

“This is the most important election of our lifetime and we want to make sure voters are armed with information,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez.

Iwillvote.com is a recently revamped online portal created by the Democratic National Committee. On the website, you can find out important dates, register to vote, and request or track your ballot. Perez says the digital toolkit will also provide information on polling locations tailored to your personal address.

“We want to make sure that voters have choice,” said Perez.

Just as Democrats stress they are not necessarily encouraging mail-in voting, Republicans say they aren’t discouraging it, despite President Trump’s allegations that mail-in voting will lead to massive voter fraud.

“What we are against, obviously, is the universal mail in voting,” said Hogan Gidley Trump Campaign National Press Secretary

Gidley says Republicans have largely restarted face-to-face campaigning. They, too, are targeting voters through an informative website. Vote.Gop, created by the RNC, is largely the same as the DNC’s site, although it has a slightly more apparent partisan focus.

“It’s vital that people understand the rules of how to vote early,” said Gidley. “We are making sure if they log on, they have the information.”

Party leaders expect record numbers for early and mail-in voting across the country this November.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

S.C. Election Commission works to update electronic poll books

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Paola Tristan Arrud
The South Carolina Election Commission will be rolling out new statewide electronic poll books just in time for the November election.

News

New ruling means witness signatures will be needed for S.C. absentee ballots, after all

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
A federal judge has sided with South Carolina Republicans and election officials in an appeal to keep the requirement of a witness signature on absentee ballots for the November election.

News

Loeffler pushes death penalty for cop killers

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT
Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton are part of a proposal that could toughen punishment for anyone convicted in the death of a law enforcement officer.

News

S.C. absentee-ballot witness ruling appealed

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Republican officials in South Carolina and the state’s election commission are appealing a federal ruling last week.

Regional

South Carolina’s longest-serving Black legislator honored by peers

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Emery Glover
After serving nearly 50 years in the South Carolina General Assembly, South Carolina Senator John Matthews was honored Tuesday by state lawmakers ahead of his retirement.

Latest News

News

Trump plans 10th visit to Peach State as president

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Donald Trump’s 10th visit to Georgia as president is scheduled for later this week, according to the White House.

News

Georgia guide to voting in 2020 presidential election

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
There are three methods that anyone registered to vote in Georgia may choose from: absentee-by-mail, absentee-in-person or in-person on election day.

News

South Carolina guide to voting in 2020 presidential election

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT
|
By Adam Mintzer
There are three methods that anyone registered to vote may choose from: absentee-by-mail, absentee-in-person or in-person on election day.

News

S.C. lawmakers continue special session with money discussions

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The South Carolina House and Senate are expected to hash out differences on how to spend the $700 million in federal COVID-19 aid that has not already been allocated.

News

With cash windfall, Biden adds media buys in Georgia

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:58 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
A move into Georgia brings the Democratic presidential nominee's TV and digital battleground map to an even dozen states.

News

Where Sens. Kelly Loeffler, Lindsey Graham, stand on Supreme Court nomination

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Although some favor holding off on approving a successor to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, that’s not the case with GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia.