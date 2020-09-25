Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Soggy outlook across the CSRA through this evening. This will be thanks to the remnants of Beta moving across the region. Beta is now post tropical in nature, which means it has a cold front and warm front structure.

You’ll need the umbrella before heading out the door today. The highest chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening, but isolated showers will be possible before lunchtime. There is a low risk for flash flooding and severe weather this afternoon and evening. Isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts will be possible with some storms that form. Heavy downpours could also trigger a few flood alerts. Widespread impactful weather is not expected, but isolated area could see some stronger storms. Highs will be a little warmer in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph. Unfortunately, some showers and storms could linger into Friday night football games.

Saturday is trending mostly dry across the area, but it looks like a few pesky isolated showers will still be possible. Highs will be getting warmer Saturday in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the northwest behind the cold front from Friday and stay between 5-10 mph.

Sunday is looking like a nice day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be seasonal in the mid to upper 80s. Rain is not expected on Sunday.

A few showers look to be possible Monday as another cold front heads towards the area. Highs Monday will be in the mid 80s. Highs and lows are expected to get back below normal by the middle of next week with fairly low rain chances.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.