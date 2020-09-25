Advertisement

Banged-up 49ers return to NJ to face winless Giants

(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(AP) - The banged-up San Francisco 49ers (1-1) will look for their second win at MetLife Stadium in as many weeks when they face the winless Giants. San Francisco beat the Jets 31-13. However, defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas tore ACLs.  Quarterback Jimmy Garappolo sprained an ankle and halfbacks Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman have knee injuries. All are out for the game.

Nick Mullens will start at quarterback. The Giants are still looking for their first win under Joe Judge. They will go the rest of season without star halfback Saquon Barkley, who needs knee surgery.

