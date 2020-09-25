Another Richmond County school closes due to COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Glenn Hills Elementary School is the latest Richmond County school to close on COVID-19 concerns.

According to the Richmond County School System, Glenn Hills will be closed until Oct. 5, 2020 for face-to-face instruction.

Glenn Hills students in virtual learning will not be impacted.

“We will continue to monitor coronavirus spread and conditions among the staff and students at all Richmond County Schools to ensure that our schools operate safely,” district spokeswoman Lynthia Ross said. “We are following guidance of public health officials to clean and disinfect our school facilities and act in the best interest of our students, teachers and staff.”

