Alex Gordon retiring after playing entire career with Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals outfielder Alex Gordon will retire after the season. The player who spent his entire 14-year career with Kansas City made the announcement Thursday.

While he never quite hit with the kind of average the Royals hoped he would, Gordon turned himself into one of the best defensive players in the game. He helped the Royals to two World Series trips and a championship in 2015.

Gordon is 36 and says his decision to retire was influenced by the pandemic. He now wants to spend more time with his family and “catch up on things I’ve missed my whole life.”

